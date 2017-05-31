2018 Toyota Camry’s New Infotainment System Will Run On Linux

The new Toyota Camry will be the first model of the brand to feature a new infotainment system that runs a Linux-based, open-source software in the US market.
Toyota has long opposed the use of Android Auto and Apple Car Play in its US range’s infotainment systems, as it disagrees with the user data strategy of both Google and Apple.
Instead, the Japanese company is adopting the Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) platform, which also gives them the flexibility to customize the software, according to Reuters. Toyota is one of 10 global automakers working with suppliers and technology companies to jointly develop AGL.
Toyota is working with Mazda, Suzuki, Daimler and other for the development of the Linux-based platform in order to reduce development time and costs but more importantly in order to create an industry standard platform for infotainment purposes, eliminating the need to code systems from the ground up for each model. This platform will also be able to support future technologies, including autonomous driving functions and connected car services.
The new Camry is expected to be launched in the coming months fitted with the new AGL-based infotainment system, with the company planning to offer the new system to other Toyota and Lexus models in North America and other markets.