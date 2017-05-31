2018 VW Arteon Celebrates Launch With Detailed New Gallery [94 Pics]

With the launch of the new Arteon already behind us, VW saw fit to release a new mega-gallery of their stylish 4-door offering.
The new VW fastback is launching with a range of six turbocharged TSI petrol and TDI diesel units, with the most powerful of them featuring the company’s 4Motion all-wheel drive as standard.
The range is divided into three trim levels: Arteon, Arteon R-Line and Arteon Elegance. The R-Line focuses on sportiness while the Elegance is leaning towards on the premium side of things.
Every single version of the Arteon will come with standard features such as LED headlights and taillights, LED daytime running lights, Keyless Go, stainless steel door tread plates, VW’s Composition audio with eight speakers and auxiliary-USB ports, an electronically controlled climate system, semi-electric front seats, Driver Alert system and Progressive Steering among others.
The R-Line version features high-gloss black front air intakes, a sports steering wheel dressed in leather, Alcantara/leather heated seats, 18-inch Sebring alloy wheels, unique R-Line bumpers, chrome-plated tailpipes and more.
The Elegance version on the other hand comes with chrome wing mirror caps, LED taillights with dynamic indicator light function, contrast stitching on the Alcantara/leather heated seats and floor mats and 18-inch Muscat alloys among others.
The new VW Arteon is also the company’s first model to feature so many driver assistance systems, with highlights including the Emergency Assist 2.0, which can bring the car safely to a halt if necessary, and the Pre-Crash occupant protection system which monitors vehicles behind and besides you, closing the windows and sunroof and preloading the belt tensioners if an imminent crash is detected.
VW claims that interior space is above-average, thanks to the Arteon’s 2,841mm-long wheelbase, while other high-tech features include things like the Active Info Display in the driver’s instrument cluster and an optional 9.2-inch infotainment system with gesture control.
The range of available engines will kick off with the 148hp (150PS) 1.5-litre TSI, followed by the 2.0-litre TSI which is offered in 187hp (190PS) and 276hp (280PS) versions. The diesel range includes the 2.0-litre TDI with 148hp (150PS), 187hp (190PS) or a range-topping 236hp (240PS) version.
The base petrol engine, as well as the 148hp and the 187hp diesel models are coming with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the rest of the range offered only with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.