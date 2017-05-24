2018 VW Tiguan First To Feature New 2.0LT TSI Engine

The new 2018 VW Tiguan is set to arrive in dealerships across the U.S. this summer with the company’s updated version of the 2.0-litre TSI engine.
The latest 3B version of VW’s EA888 is expected to offer improved fuel economy along with 20 percent greater torque in the new Tiguan when compared to the 1.8-litre TSI currently found in the Passat, Jetta, Beetle and Golf models.
VW claims that the majority of the engine’s components have been updated, including the cast-iron block, the valve springs and the aluminum-alloy pistons and cylinder head.
The new TSI petrol engine will run on a modified Miller combustion cycle that is unique to VW Group in order to make it more efficient in everyday driving conditions. Overall, the new engine makes 184hp at 4,400rpm and 221lb-ft of peak torque from just 1,600rpm.
VW claims that the new engine’s key feature for greater fuel economy is the sophisticated valve timing system on the intake camshaft, which can switch from short to long valve opening, depending on engine load.
The new EA888 3B petrol unit will be the only engine option offered in the 2018 VW Tiguan, with other VW models scheduled to get it in the near future.