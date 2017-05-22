2019 BMW 8-Series Rendered, Concept Debuts Later This Week

BMW recently announced plans to introduce the 8-Series concept at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on May 26th so Peisert Design has created a rendering of what the model could like.
Drawing inspiration from spy photos and the official teaser image, Peisert Design produced this stylish looking coupe which features a long hood, a rakish windshield, and a gently sloping roof which tapers down to meet a rear spoiler. The car also has front fender vents, massive alloy wheels, and pronounced rear fenders.
The photoshop artist went on to create a rendering of the M8 which is distinguished by a sportier front bumper with larger air intakes. The model has also a four-tailpipe exhaust system and unique wheels which cover a high-performance braking system with blue calipers.
We'll likely learn more about the car later this week, but it will be an upmarket replacement for the 6-Series Coupe. The model will ride on the CLAR platform that underpins the 5- and 7-Series and could be equipped with an assortment of familiar engines including a range-topping 6.6-liter V12 developing 601 hp (609 PS) and 590 lb-ft (799 Nm) of torque.
The 8-Series will be launched next year and could be priced in excess of €150,000 ($168,510) in Europe.