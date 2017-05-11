2019 Ford Ranger Will Be Body-On-Frame

Ford held its annual shareholders' meeting earlier today and the company revealed a few details about a handful of upcoming models.
Footage from the event won't be released until tomorrow morning but Motor Trend was tuned into the company's first virtual meeting and reports several interesting topics came up.
One that piques our interest is a shareholder question about whether the 2019 Ranger would ride on a new-platform and if it will be car-based. Ford CEO Mark Fields responded by confirming the truck will be based on the existing platform offered overseas and noted it will be a body-on-frame vehicle.
The news isn't terribly surprising as it will help keep production costs down and the company has previously hinted the “Ranger is for truck buyers who want an affordable, functional, rugged, and maneuverable pickup that’s Built Ford Tough." It will also position the Ranger against key rivals such as the Chevrolet Colorado / GMC Canyon, Toyota Tacoma, and Nissan Frontier rather than the Honda Ridgeline.
Fields went on to say the company's upcoming electric crossover will be a "small" SUV. Ford has been tight-lipped about the model but it will have a range in excess of 300 miles (482 km) on a single charge.