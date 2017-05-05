2019 Porsche Macan Facelift's Biggest Secret Could Be Full-Width Taillights

Porsche's facelifted Macan SUV is still in its testing phase, this being the second time we've seen it in the wild after its spy shot debut back in February.
What we can expect, based on camouflage as well as common sense, are new headlights/graphics, larger spoiler lip, slightly modified front and rear bumpers. However the biggest change could be the new taillights, which we expect to be of the "Panamera LED strip" variety covering the entire width of the rear.
Inside, the updated Macan should get Porsche's latest infotainment system, as well as touch capacitive surfaces like in the Panamera, although we'll have to wait until we get a look at the interior in order to be sure.
The engine range will remain mostly unchanged, although a PHEV V6 version is expected to arrive either in late 2017 or early 2018.
We're still betting that Porsche will wait until 2018 to launch this car, thus completing a four year cycle - as they've done with the current generation Cayenne in-between facelifts.
