2020 McLaren Single-Seater Hypercar Study Is Out Of This World

McLaren will bring back its famed central driving position with the BP23 ‘Hyper-GT’, but what if the company were to decide to follow it up with a single-seater hypercar capable of remarkable performance? You’d get this.
Created by Behance designer Raleigh Haire, the car has been imagined as the ultimate performance machine for the British marque and incorporates a pod-like glass cabin that’s surrounded by advanced aerodynamic bodywork.
The car has been designed to operate at three different levels, Alpha, Delta and Ultra depending on how experienced the driver is. Alongside changing the vehicle’s power output, the different modes also customize the different aerodynamic settings. Like the Aston Martin Valkyrie, the car incorporates underbody aerodynamics to help stick it to the pavement.
In terms of its design, the vehicle doesn’t bare much resemblance to current McLaren road cars except for the somewhat familiar front bumper and headlight configuration. The rear is completely alien compared to any current production vehicles and is almost fully exposed, offering an unimpeded view of suspension and engine components.