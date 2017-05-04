42 Classic Aston Martins Heading For Auction At The Old Factory This Month

Every year, Bonhams holds an auction at the old Aston Martin factory in Newport Pagnell. This year's is coming up in a week and a half, and as you might expect, the docket is full of classic Astons and Lagondas.
We've already brought you a few of the highlights, including a rare shooting brake, a unique green Vantage GT12, and an '80s-era V8 Vantage once owned by Rowan Atkinson. But those represent only the tip of the proverbial iceberg of what Bonhams has in store.
The most valuable items consigned for this year's auction are a trio of DB6 Volantes – two from 1968 and another from 1970 – each valued at about $1 million. Another three DB6 coupes are forecasted to sell for as little as $350k.
There's a single DB5, six DB4s, four earlier DB2s, and three DBS coupes circa 1970. A rare 2000 Vantage Le Mans coupe is estimated to go for about $450k, and a 7.0-liter '89 Vantage for ~$480k. Not everything will go for such big bucks, though: there's a pair of DB7s valued as low as $45k, and a garage-find 1950 Lagonda drophead coupe that needs some love for less than $20k.
You'll also find a pair of wedge-shaped Lagonda sedans, another matching pair of late-80s V8 Vantage Zagatos (coupe and convertible), a couple of decade-old Vanquishes and a whole bunch of Vantages and Virages from the '80s and '90s. All told we're looking at 42 vehicles on offer, so if you're looking to pick up an older Aston, you'll want to time your pilgrimage for May 13.