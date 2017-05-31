€50,000 Brabus Ultimate 125 Is Probably The Loudest Smart You'll Ever Hear

As it turns out, you can be both loud as well as "smart" on the road, as long as you match the brand new Fortwo with Brabus' Ultimate 125 performance upgrade.
Helping this 125 PS (123 HP) Smart Fortwo get its point across is a valve-controlled custom exhaust system. Once you switch it from "quiet" to "loud" at the touch of a button, this Smart will start barking the way no 898 cc car ever should.
Speaking of what 898 cc engines shouldn't be doing, the Ultimate 125 will help you get from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.2 seconds, and on to an electronically limited top speed of 175 km/h (109 mph).
Think this car is cool yet? We completely understand if you do. However, once you factor in the Ultimate 125 costing more than a brand new Porsche 718 Boxster at just shy of €50,000 ($56,000) we'd also understand if you'd rather get your soundtrack directly from the exhaust tips of a genuine sports car.