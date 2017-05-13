£5,995 Dacia Sandero Proves That Cheap Doesn’t Have To Be Nasty

Back in 1999, Renault bought Dacia, and 13 years later, they broke into the UK market with a bunch of really affordable vehicles.
One of them is Europe's cheapest car, the Sandero, which can be had from just £5,995 ($7,755), and for the money, customers won't get any sunroof, air conditioning or a stereo, and they will have to forget about central locking and electric windows as well.
If your expectations are very low, then the interior of the five-door hatchback can seem quite welcoming, and despite being as basic as they come, it does get a couple of front and seat-mounted airbags, which should keep the occupants safe, in the event of a crash.
Fifth Gear's Jonny Smith chose to review the entry-level Dacia Sandero by taking it on a 1,000km (621 miles) road trip, from Calais to Courchevel, one of Europe's most exclusive ski resorts, in the French Alps. This is where he had a hard time deciding on whether it's wise to blow £6,000 ($7,762) a night on a very luxurious hotel room, or go ahead and buy the Romanian-built car.