820HP BMW M2 Is A Drifting Animal

Some tuners cars are so crazy, so over-the-top and so wild that they make absolutely no sense yet it’s hard not to fall in love with them. The F22 Eurofighter from HGK is one of them.
We first showed you HGK’s insane creation last year and now it’s time to bask in the glory that is uncut and raw footage of this V8-powered M2 drifting and smoking its rear tires like the finest Mustang piloted by Vaughn Gitten Jr.
What makes this pocket rocket so ferocious is a naturally-aspirated, GM LS V8 create motor delivering 820 hp and mated to a Samsonas five-speed sequential transmission. With a Winters differential to ensure both the rear wheels spin simultaneously and custom steering, you have the makings for a drifting animal that loves nothing more than getting sideways.
Oh, and the Kevlar bodywork makes it look mean as hell. Project car dreams.