A 2017 Audi TT RS Will Cost You $137,900 In Australia

Pricing and specs for the Aussie version of the 2017 Audi TT RS have been released, with this also being the first time Audi has brought the Roadster version of the TT RS Down Under.
The 2017 TT RS Coupe and Roadster are priced from $137,900 AUD ($102,939 USD) and $141,900 AUD ($105,925 USD) respectively, and are both powered by a 294 kW (400 PS), 480 Nm (354 lb-ft) 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder petrol unit.
In terms of performance, Audi claims the Coupe version is able to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds, whereas the Roadster requires an additional 0.2 seconds.
The 2017 TT RS gets 20" alloys as standard, wrapped in 255/30 ZR20 tires, as reported by Car Advice. On-board standard equipment includes Audi Virtual Cockpit, RS sports seats, neck-heaters (for the Roadster), RS sport leather steering wheel, MMI sat-nav with MMI touch, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility and a 155W nine-speaker sound system.
As for the exterior, you also get a fixed rear spoiler and a sports exhaust system with black oval tailpipes.
The options list is also impressive, with available features such as the premium paint ($650-$2,000), carbon engine cover ($1,300), extended leather trim ($450), carbon interior inlays ($1,700), a wireless phone charger ($350) plus a more potent 680W Bang & Olufsen 12-speaker premium audio system ($1,150).
Packages include the Advanced Lighting Pack (Matrix LED headlights, OLED taillights & dynamic indicators for $3,000), the RS Catalunya Red Design Package ($1,900) and the RS Nardo Grey Design Package ($1,900). The latter adds Nardo Grey highlights on the inner air vents, grey-edged seat belts and RS floor mats with grey stitching, whereas the RS Catalunya Pack brings with it the same detailing, only in Catalunya Red.
Australian buyers can also opt for gloss black or matte aluminum exterior packages, which add different finishes for the front spoiler, grille and rear wing.