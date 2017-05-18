A Maybach Smart Fortwo Would Be A Funny Little Dude

While this remains unlikely, applying the Maybach formula to something like the tiny Smart Fortwo could theoretically open up a new market.
Oh, who are we fooling - just ask Aston Martin and their Cygnet how that went down...
This particular render was drawn up by Peisert Design, the same person who brought us the Tesla all-electric truck and more recently, the four-door AMG GT render.
It kinda looks believable as a Mercedes-Maybach product with massive wheels, LED lights, carbon fiber on the doors and around the rear window. As for the interior, all we can say is that those are some mighty large displays for such a small cabin.