A Photo Tour Of The Automobile Barcelona Show [71 Pics]

Although automotive shows across Asia seem to be overtaking many in Europe and the U.S., a fleet of the world’s leading carmakers have brought their latest and greatest models to the ongoing Automobile Barcelona show.
Running from May 13-21 for the public, the show has attracted some seriously impressive metal, as these images from Periodismo del Motor show.
Among the highlights of the show are vehicles from BMW and Mercedes-Benz. In the BMW corner, we have the likes of an M4 Competition Package, a pre-facelift M2, a mighty M760Li painted matte black and the fan favorite i8. Among the highlights of the Mercedes display is the facelifted S-Class, AMG GT Roadster and a C63 S Coupe Edition 1.
Beyond the premium cars from the Germans, other eye-catching models at the show include the Kia Stinger, Lexus LC 500, facelifted Jaguar F-Type, Range Rover Velar, Honda Civic Type R and the Seat Ateca FR.
Thanks to Hugo from Periodismodelmotor for the images!