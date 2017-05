A Photo Tour Of The Automobile Barcelona Show [71 Pics]

PHOTO GALLERY

Although automotive shows across Asia seem to be overtaking many in Europe and the U.S., a fleet of the world’s leading carmakers have brought their latest and greatest models to the ongoing Automobile Barcelona show.Running from May 13-21 for the public, the show has attracted some seriously impressive metal, as these images from Periodismo del Motor show.Among the highlights of the show are vehicles from BMW and Mercedes-Benz. In the BMW corner, we have the likes of an M4 Competition Package, a pre-facelift M2, a mighty M760Li painted matte black and the fan favorite i8. Among the highlights of the Mercedes display is the facelifted S-Class, AMG GT Roadster and a C63 S Coupe Edition 1 Beyond the premium cars from the Germans, other eye-catching models at the show include the Kia Stinger, Lexus LC 500, facelifted Jaguar F-Type, Range Rover Velar, Honda Civic Type R and the Seat Ateca FR