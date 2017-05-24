A Sucker For RWD Classic Italian Cars? Check Out This '74 Alfa GTV 2000

In the world of petrolheads, there's just "something" about getting behind the wheel of a lightweight Italian car that sounds right, drives great and puts a smile on your face even without a huge power output.
This 1974 Alfa Romeo GTV 2000 belongs to one Afshin Behnia from Petrolicious, and the man behind the wheel is none other than The Smoking Tire's Matt Farah, which means there's plenty of canyon road action to see here.
One of Farah's first observations regarding the car is that if feels like a proper sports car, with direct steering and gearshifts, plus a stiff ride and a "motorsport soundtrack".
According to the video description, the car features "period-correct modifications to the engine and chassis," although the max power output is rated somewhere around 150 horses - which is by no means dreadful in a car that weighs a little over a tonne (roughly 2,200 lbs).
Of course this car generally scores major points with purists from a design perspective as well, looking almost like it was built to be raced.