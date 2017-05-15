A Used 2007 Audi S8 Or A Toyota Camry?

With just 28,000 miles (45,000 km) on the clock, this facelifted Audi S8 will offer you a Lamborghini-derived 5.2-liter V10 unit for about as much money as you'd spend on a budget friendly midsize family saloon.
According to the Bring a Trailer ad, this 2007 S8 features an integrated radar detector and front fascia fill panel, plus options such as the Bang & Olufsen stereo, two-tone leather and Audi's Premium Package, meaning a retractable rear sunshade and heated rear seats.
The ad also states that its stock 20" alloys have been refinished by the dealer and that a second set of wheels with snow tires is included in the sales price. With 2 days to go, the current bid has reached $23,000.
In terms of power, the S8 got around using 450 PS (444 HP) and 540 Nm (398 lb-ft) of torque. In a straight line, it would need just 5.1 seconds to hit 100 km/h (62 mph), before maxing out at an electronically-limited 250 km/h (155 mph). Quite quicker than your average Camry, yes.
As for anyone worried about the S8 not being sporty enough to drive through the bends, we'll remind you that Motortrend found it to be just 0.2 mph slower than the much smaller RS4 through a slalom course back when it first came out.
Overall, we'd call this a pretty solid buy, if you don't mind the premium running costs.