Acura Was Aware Of TLX's Styling Issues Before Redesign

With the refreshed TLX sedan set to go on sale later this month, the reason why it's not packing a smaller and more efficient turbocharged powertrain has everything to do with Acura being self aware.
According to Autonews, the automaker knew that customers who rejected the outgoing TLX did so not because of poor engine offerings, but because of its styling, which is why the 2018 TLX features much-improved looks.
In fact, the car is entirely new from the A-pillar forward, with an updated rear fascia and wheel design. Then there's also the addition of the sporty A-Spec edition model, with appearance and suspension upgrades.
Replacing the model's old chrome grille is one with a new and more conventional "diamond pentagon" design. There are also new headlights, new bumper, more aggressive hood, fenders, tweaked taillights, plus new rear bumper and exhaust finishers.
As for the absence of a turbocharged petrol unit, Acura general manager, Jon Ikeda, stated that "it's never as easy as plug and play. The engines, the powertrains, the chassis, dynamically, safety, everything's been designed around these engines."
Plus, keeping the old powertrains saved Acura a lot of money during the redesign phase.
We can however look forward to a turbocharged TLX once Acura gets around to doing a complete redesign on the car, in about two years time.