ADAC Crash Tested A Lego Porsche 911 GT3 RS NCAP-Style

This crash test of a Lego Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS by the German Automobile Club ( ADAC ), the largest of its kind in Europe, might be the coolest thing you've seen today.Chosen after an online survey, the 1:8 scale model , which costs €299.99 ($337) in Germany, and $299.99 in the USA, was assembled using 2,704 small blocks, while a 3D-printed dummy was strapped to the driver's seat.For this scenario to work, and to produce the most realistic damage possible to the toy car , ADAC built a crash set-up, just like for any other vehicle, albeit on a smaller scale, at their facility in Landsberg, and went on to crash it against a barrier, at 46km/h (29mph).", commented the ADAC Technikzentrum head of the crash system, Johannes Heilmaier.And since one doesn’t normally get to see a Lego Porsche 911 GT3 RS crash tested, the Germans released a 3+-minute long clip that shows the actual impact, in slow motion, from multiple angles.