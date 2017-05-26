ADAC Crash Tested A Lego Porsche 911 GT3 RS NCAP-Style

This crash test of a Lego Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS by the German Automobile Club (ADAC), the largest of its kind in Europe, might be the coolest thing you've seen today.
Chosen after an online survey, the 1:8 scale model, which costs €299.99 ($337) in Germany, and $299.99 in the USA, was assembled using 2,704 small blocks, while a 3D-printed dummy was strapped to the driver's seat.
For this scenario to work, and to produce the most realistic damage possible to the toy car, ADAC built a crash set-up, just like for any other vehicle, albeit on a smaller scale, at their facility in Landsberg, and went on to crash it against a barrier, at 46km/h (29mph).
"The result was impressive and different than expected. The chassis of the car had no problems with the high speed, and there were very little damaged pieces on impact. It was almost exclusively the joint connections between the components", commented the ADAC Technikzentrum head of the crash system, Johannes Heilmaier.
And since one doesn’t normally get to see a Lego Porsche 911 GT3 RS crash tested, the Germans released a 3+-minute long clip that shows the actual impact, in slow motion, from multiple angles.