Agile Automotive Opts For Ford Engines In Upcoming Range

Earlier this week, we broke the news about a new Danish sports carmaker dubbed Agile Automotive currently preparing to launch two intriguing and lightweight models.
At the time, it was understood that both the SCX and SC122 were powered by Toyota engines but the company has just confirmed to us that it recently ditched the Toyota-sourced engines in favour of powerplants from Ford.
Starting with the stripped-back SCX, Agile says it is powered by a 1.6-liter EcoBoost engine delivering 250 hp, a significant increase over the 180 hp offered by the 2.0-liter Toyota engine previously in development. Mated to the new Ford unit will be a 6-speed manual transmission and thanks to the full carbon fiber chassis and bodywork of the SCX, the car weighs a mere 600 kg (1,322 lbs).
Whereas the SCX can be viewed as Agile’s street-legal but track-focused rival to the Ariel Atom, the SC122 is its competitor to the most potent Lotus Exige models. Like the SCX, the SC122 is a two-seater but adopts a more traditional sports car shape. It will utilize an unspecified Ford engine delivering 425 hp and again mated to a 6-speed ‘box.
Agile presented the SCX model at the Kolding Motorfestival over the weekend and plans on revealing the SC122 by the end of this year or in early 2018.