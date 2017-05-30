Alfa Romeo 4C Hillclimber Runs On A Formula 3000 V8

Go hard or go home. This is perhaps the motto that hillclimb driver Marco Gramenzi lives by after recently competing in his new bespoke Alfa Romeo 4C for the first time.
Over the weekend, the Italian racer took part in the Verzegnis Hillclimb and debuted the heavily-modified 4C which has been overhauled since we first showed you it in September last year.
At the time, the car featured a 1.75-liter four-cylinder engine delivering 600 hp at 8,200 rpm and 580 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. Now, that setup has been replaced by a Zytek 3.0-liter V8 racing engine that delivers around 450 hp, comfortably enough to shift the car that only weighs 700 kg.
An extensive array of visual and aerodynamic modifications have also been made to the car, including the removal of the headlights (because who needs them, right?), a large rear wing, diffuser and a low front splitter.