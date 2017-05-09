Alfa Romeo Should Make A New Giulietta To Look Just Like This

With the arrival of the new Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover, it'd be all too easy to forget about the Giulietta. Not just for us, but for FCA, too. Looking at this image, though, we can't help but hope that Alfa Romeo does a new one.
The vehicle you see here, we're sorry to say, doesn't actually exist. It's a rendering done up by the talents at X-Tomi Design, projecting what a new Alfa Romeo Giulietta could (or perhaps should) look like. It's not the first time we've seen such a projection, but it is the first we'd like to see actually produced.
The Giulietta, for those unacquainted, is Alfa's C-segment hatchback – going up against the Volkswagen Golf or Audi A3, depending on how it's equipped. It was designed by Lorenzo Ramaciotti – one of Italy's most accomplished designers prior to his retirement – and introduced way back in 2009.
That's left the Giulietta growing a little long in the proverbial tooth, and prime for replacement. Unfortunately the signs aren't looking positive that such a vehicle will be produced in the near future. While many luxury automakers are expanding their small-car offerings, Alfa is moving upmarket instead – part of FCA chief Sergio Marchionne's broader strategy to get away from these low-margin segments that have already seen the demise of the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 (not to mention the Lancia Delta and Fiat Bravo).
The Giulietta and the smaller MiTo, then, are likely to go the way of the dodo. And given their ages, it likely won't be long. Who knows, maybe once the brand is reestablished in the luxury market, it'll be time to expand back down a notch. If and when that time comes, we hope the resulting product, whatever it's called, looks something like this.