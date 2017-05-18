All Eyes On Skoda - New Karoq Embarks On A 1,500km Journey

Said to be the most technologically advanced Skoda yet, the all-new Karoq is the subject of another official film.
And it's for good reason, as a production-ready prototype has embarked on a 1,500km (932 miles) long journey, from the brand's hometown, Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic, to Stockholm, Sweden, where it will celebrate its world premiere, on May 18, at 8pm CET (2pm EST).
Skoda will start taking orders for the more upscale (and traditional) replacement of the Yeti in the second half of the yea. Buyers will get to choose between five engines, two petrol and three diesel units, with displacements ranging between 1.0 liters and 2.0 liters, and the most powerful one churning out 190PS (187hp).
Depending on the selected model, the Skoda Karoq comes with either a 6-speed manual gearbox, or a 7-speed DSG automatic. All-wheel drive is part of the package, on the range-topping 2.0 TDI, and so is a driving mode selector, and a special off-road mode, available from the Ambition grades.
Full pricing details will be announced in the coming weeks.