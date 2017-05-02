All-New 2018 BMW X4 Makes First Public Appearance, Rear Reminds Of Mercedes

With a brand new generation BMW X3 right around the corner, it was only a matter of time until its sportier sibling put on some vinyl and stepped into the light.
Spotted alongside other BMW and Mini prototypes, this X4 is wearing surprisingly light camouflage, letting us see its new belt line, as well as what appears to be a more muscular rear end with a slightly lower profile.
For example, the badge on the rear of the current-generation X4 is positioned pretty high up, at roughly mirror-level, whereas on this prototype it's clearly in line with the doorhandles.
What this means is that the new model might actually look more like a Fastback than a "Coupe" thanks to the lower rear end and new roofline.
If you believe the camouflage, the taillights tend to look a little bit Mercedes GLC-ish, but that's one big if. We say "innocent until proven guilty", so let's hold out on the strikingly different taillights theory until BMW offers some type of confirmation.
The 2018 BMW X4 will share its scalable CLAR architecture with the all-new X3, which means it should be both lighter and more PHEV-friendly than the outgoing model. Speaking of powertrains, we should see a number of rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants, with both petrol and diesel engines. Recent reports say to expect a flagship M-Powered version (X4 M), capable of delivering around 400 HP with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission.
As for the cabin and on-board tech, the all-new 2018 X4 as well as the X3 could feature some, if not most of the gadgets found on the all-new 5-Series - such as semi-autonomous driving tech, new ParkNow feature, or the updated voice-operated systems that can understand natural speech.
Right now, it's hard to say if the 2018 X4 will join the X3 at the latter's anticipated Frankfurt Motor Show premiere in September. The X4 could just as well arrive later on in 2018 (possibly as a 2019MY). Once it hits showrooms, it will look to give the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, Range Rover Velar and eventually the 2019 Audi Q4 a run for their money.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops