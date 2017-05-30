All-New 2018 Dacia Duster Won't Break Your Bank Account

Dacia is working on the new generation of the Duster compact SUV model and our spies were there to catch them in the act.
Spied for the first time, the new Dacia Duster appears to adopt a more evolutionary approach to its design, although it’s too hard to tell what’s going on under all this camouflage and plastic cladding.
The shape though remains boxy and leaning towards utility rather than style, values that worked out well so far for the Romanian brand and its owner Renault.
According to reports, the new generation is probably going to be based on Renault/Nissan’s CMF platform, which also underpins models such as the Renault Kadjar and Nissan Qashqai. It will be certainly interesting to see how and if Dacia will fit this platform into its ‘value-for-money’ image, although it’s more possible for them to use an updated version of the existing platform.
A longer version of the new Dacia Duster is also on the cards, offering seating for seven passengers, but this will follow on a later date.
The interior will host some useful updates on the tech and ergonomics department, but overall it will remain one of the most basic, no-frills environments in the segment as the target audience will remain the same as before.
Dacia is planning to reveal the new Duster at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show this September, with the seven-seat version set for launch in 2018.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops