All-New 2018 Shelby Mustang GT500 Spotted In Prototype Form

After teasing us with a test mule of their upcoming Mustang GT500 flagship last year, it looks as though Ford has begun testing the car in full prototype form on public roads.
It's obvious Ford want us to learn as little as possible about the GT500 and have went to great lengths in order to cover up its identity. They even scrubbed most of the markings off the tire sidewalls.
However, we can still make out the '305/30/ZR20' marking on those front tires, which could point to the GT500 utilizing new Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber. Since the GT350 and GT350R wear 19" front tires, we can easily conclude that this prototype is something more aggressive.
Of course, the automaker isn't just keeping the wheels and brakes hidden (which could be carbon ceramic), the entire body is well camouflaged - to the point where the bulging hood is the only thing that really stands out.
Looks aside, the question on everyone's mind is still how much power will the all-new GT500 put down? Last year's mule had a windshield sticker that read "TT-0081", the same initials found on some twin turbo Raptor pickup trucks.
This would make a twin turbo 5.0-liter 'Coyote' V8 more likely than an updated 5.2-liter 'Voodoo' V8, but at this point we just can't be sure about either of them. What we do keep hearing is that the Mustang GT500 will edge out the Challenger Hellcat in terms of power, with a total output potentially approaching the 750 HP mark. In other words, more than a Hellcat or a ZL1, yet less than a Demon.
As for a release date, at this time it remains unknown. It should hit dealerships as either a 2018MY or a 2019MY car.
