All-New Audi RS5 Coupe From £62,900 In The UK

Audi's lighter and faster all-new RS5 Coupe will be available to order later this month in the UK, with first deliveries taking place this summer.
With 450 PS and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque at its disposal the all-new RS5 Coupe will offer UK buyers 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint times of 3.9 seconds and top speeds of up to 174 mph (280 km/h).
Purchasing the 2017 RS5 Coupe also gets you features like Audi Virtual Cockpit and quattro sport differential as standard on all UK-spec models, to go with the lavish interior and all the Fine Nappa leather you can touch.
Also standard are active safety features such as the Audi side assist blindspot monitoring system, Audi hill hold assist and the Audi drive select adaptive dynamics system. As for infotainment, the RS5 Coupe gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as MMI navigation plus with MMI touch, which now includes LTE internet connectivity as part of the Audi connect package.
Those unafraid of diving deep into the options list, can enjoy even more high-end technologies like the head-up display plus as many as 30 driver assistance systems.