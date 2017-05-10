Alleged Hennessey Employee Trash Talks YouTuber Who Said Their Cars Are Overpriced

An unidentified person claimed to be working for Hennessey Performance (we've yet to confirm this) was caught on camera verbally attacking a YouTuber that publicly criticized the pricing of the tuner’s Chevrolet Camaro ‘Exorcist’.
The verbal incident took place during a Coffee & Cars Meet in Houston, where Hennessey brought a couple of its vehicles to show, including an Exorcist Camaro.
Riley Piper of the RP Productions channel was also there shooting a video to cover the event, when he was approached by said alleged employee who almost immediately started trash-talking him.
“You’re not the guy that makes all the videos talking trash, are you?” said the employee. “Oh yeah, I’ve seen your other stupid videos” he continued.
Riley on the other hand remained patient and asked him about the mods done to the Exorcist Camaro. “I don’t know, whatever I tell you, you’re just gonna turn it into trash on the internet”, the employee responded.
The conversation went on pretty much on the same tone, with the man in the video continuing to behave like a jerk..
If he is indeed an employee of Hennessey (again, we can't be sure about this as no name is mentioned in the clip), this is sort of behavior is unprofessional, and at the very least, suggests that the company does not respond well to any kind of criticism or opinions.
In a Reddit forum, there was a screenshot purportedly taken from John Hennessey's Facebook page responding to the video incident, which we could not find on the social media site, so take it with a grain of salt - or now:
We've reached out to Hennessey for a comment on the incident and we'll post back once we hear back from them.
In the meantime, skip to the 6:00min mark to watch what happened in the video linked below.