Alonso Will "Definitely" Race The Indy 500 Again

Fernando Alonso says he will definitely return to the Indy 500 in his ongoing pursuit of claiming motorsport’s Triple Crown.
Speaking after the race where he was forced to retire due to an engine failure, the two-time Formula 1 World Champion said he was disappointed with the result but said he thoroughly enjoyed his first IndyCar experience.
“Obviously, if I come back here, at least I know how everything is. It will not be the first time I do restarts, pitstops, all these kinds of things.
“So it will be an easier, let’s say, adaptation. Let’s see what happens in the following years. I need to keep pursuing this challenge, because winning the Indy 500 is not completed,” Alonso said.
Throughout the race, Alonso led 27 laps and was in serious contention for victory if he didn’t encounter engine drama.
“I’m obviously disappointed not to finish the race because every race you compete, you want to be at the chequered flag. Today it was not possible. It was a great experience, the last two weeks. I came here to prove myself, to challenge myself.
“I know that I can be as quick as anyone in an F1 car, I didn’t know if I can be as quick as anyone in an IndyCar. It was nice to have this competitive feeling, leading the Indy 500,” he concluded.
It is difficult to say if Alonso could return to the Indy 500 next year or if a return is a couple of years down the track. All will depend on what he decides to do in Formula One with some suggesting that a return to a competitive team could be on the cards for him in 2018, unless McLaren improves.