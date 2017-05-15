Amazon Goes Behind The Scenes Of Le Mans In New Series

If you’ve ever wanted to experience the trials and tribulations of competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, you’re in luck as Amazon Prime will take viewers the behind the scenes of the great race in a new series set to air June 9.
Dubbed Le Mans: Racing is Everything, the Amazon original will look at some of the biggest names in the sport – Porsche, Nissan, Toyota, Audi, Aston Martin and Rebellion Racing and trace recent iterations of the endurance race.
Beyond following the aforementioned teams, film crews captured interviews with the likes of Mark Webber, Andre Lotterer, Jann Mardenborough and Nico Prost.
In a press release, head of unscripted Amazon Originals Conrad Riggs said “Fans are consistently thrilled by the excitement and danger that is the annual Le Mans race. Le Mans: Racing is Everything will take that excitement to the next level, giving Prime members behind-the-scenes access to what it takes to win this singular event.”