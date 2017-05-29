AMG Boss Confirms Models To Sit Below A45, CLA45 And GLA45

Mercedes-AMG boss Tobiers Moers said that the German automaker will develop a series of models that will sit below its existing '45' badged cars.
During discussions at the Nurburgring 24 Hours with Autocar, Moers confirmed that new models that will slot below the A45, CLA45 and GLA45 are on the cards, as we expected.
“We will compliment our successful 45 models with two versions like we do with our larger cars,” Moers said.
Word about AMG's continual expansions comes on the back of record-breaking sales for the company, particularly in the United States where sales soared by 32 per cent in the first two months of 2017. This year, AMG already intends on extending its range from 34 models to 42.
According to our sources, the first new entry-level model will be the A40, recently spied in the midst of testing under camoflage. The hot hatch will be pitted directly against the Audi S3 and receive its grunt from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with about 340 hp. Like the S3, it will almost certainly be all-wheel drive and available exclusively with a dual-clutch transmission.