AMG Expects To Sell Over 100,000 Vehicles This Year

Mercedes-AMG says it expects to deliver over 100,000 vehicles this year, a new record for the performance marque.
Last year, AMG almost cracked the 100,000 mark by delivering 99,235 vehicles worldwide and during a recent interview with Car Advice, company boss Tobias Moers said record sales are just around the corner.
“We offer our customers the most comprehensive product portfolio of all time, with more than 50 different models ranging from the A-Class right up to the S-Class.
“Clearly, this is being rewarded. In 2016, we achieved record sales figures of almost 100,000 units. And in our anniversary year, we again managed a lightning start – with double-digit growth rates in the first quarter. That makes us pretty optimistic for the rest of 2017. Our aim is to clearly pass the 100,000 mark,” he said.
By comparison, AMG sold a then-record 32,000 vehicles in 2013, showing that consumer appetite for high-performance models continues to rise. Additionally, AMG has dramatically expanded its portfolio of models in recent years by adding popular models like the A45 and CLA45 as well as the ‘43’ models, briefly marketed as ‘AMG Sport’ vehicles.