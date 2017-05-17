Analyst Thinks Tesla Will Burn Through $3.1 Billion This Year

“We expect much larger and more well capitalized competitors to unveil strategies that directly address sustainable transport and mobility,” Jonas said in a note to his clients.
Jonas cited Waymo and Apple as two key technology companies preparing to pounce on the market.
In the first three months of 2017, Tesla burned through $622.4 million in cash and in the second quarter, it’s expected to roughly triple capital expenditures before production of the entry-level Model 3 sedan commences.
According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kevin Tynan, “Tesla may need to raise more capital to pull off a 2017 launch of the mass-market Model 3 and to fund battery, solar and other investments. The balance sheet is already stretched and Tesla's shares could be significantly diluted if stock is issued instead of debt."