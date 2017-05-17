Analyst Thinks Tesla Will Burn Through $3.1 Billion This Year

se of its consistent operating losses, rising expenses and the presence of new competitors.

“We expect much larger and more well capitalized competitors to unveil strategies that directly address sustainable transport and mobility,” Jonas said in a note to his clients.

Jonas cited Waymo and Apple as two key technology companies preparing to pounce on the market.

In the first three months of 2017, Tesla burned through $622.4 million in cash and in the second quarter, it’s expected to roughly triple capital expenditures before production of the entry-level Model 3 sedan commences.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kevin Tynan, “Tesla may need to raise more capital to pull off a 2017 launch of the mass-market Model 3 and to fund battery, solar and other investments. The balance sheet is already stretched and Tesla's shares could be significantly diluted if stock is issued instead of debt."

