Antonio Banderas And Alec Baldwin To Play Lamborghini And Ferrari In Biopic

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas and Oscar-nominated Alec Baldwin have been cast to portray Ferruccio Lamborghini and Enzo Ferrari in an upcoming biopic.
The film, separate from the Enzo Ferrari biopic starring Hugh Jackman, will focus on Ferruccio Lamborghini and his long and esteemed career. Alec Baldwin will act in a supporting role to depict arch Ferruccio rival, Enzo Ferrari.
The biopic will be based around the book “Ferruccio Lamborghini. La Storia ufficiale”, written by his son Tonino Lamborghini, Variety reports.
Speaking about the upcoming project, Tonino Lamborghini said “My book ‘Ferruccio Lamborghini. La storia ufficiale’ (The official story) is the only text perfectly respectful of the real life of my father, despite numerous legends and anecdotes written or told by other people looking for a moment of celebrity. I really believe this film can translate into images and words the great humanity of Ferruccio and transmit to the viewers worldwide my father’s personality: a man full of energy, charisma, and passion.”