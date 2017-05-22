Apple's Autonomous Driving Prototype Apparently Filmed Near Palo Alto

Apple's autonomous driving prototype has apparently been caught on camera heading towards Palo Alto.
Recorded by a MacRumors reader, the video shows a Lexus RX 450h which has been outfitted with a variety of cameras and sensors.
Apple has been notoriously secretive about its autonomous driving plans but documents released last month confirmed the company is testing its "Apple Automated System" on three modified Lexus RX 450h vehicles. Only six people are allowed to drive the prototypes and each has to undergo at least seven different tests to ensure they can quickly override the autonomous driving system in case of an emergency.
While most autonomous driving prototypes use a traditional steering wheel, Apple opted for a unique setup which sees the driver piloting the vehicle from the passenger-side rear seat. In order to accommodate this odd arrangement, engineers installed a pedal assembly in the rear passenger compartment and a Logitech steering wheel where the front passenger headrest would normally be located.
Apple hasn't said much about its intentions but the company is apparently working with Bosch and has previously told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it is “investing heavily in the study of machine learning and automation.”