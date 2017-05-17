Apprentice Made Volkswagen Golf GTI Teased For Wörthersee

Volkswagen is gearing up for its annual Wörthersee GTI gathering by previewing a unique vehicle which was designed by 13 apprentices.
Set to be unveiled on May 24th, the one-off model is based on the Golf GTI three-door hatchback and features a custom blue wrap with contrasting foils and decorative strips. The car also has unique alloy wheels and prominent 10 badging which is a nod to the Golf becoming the 10th Wörthersee GTI built by apprentices.
Besides having a unique exterior, the concept will be equipped with a high-tech sound system which consists of 11 loudspeakers and subwoofers for a total output of 1,960 watts. Volkswagen also says the model will have internet connectivity and special trim which has been wrapped in custom foils. There will also be an assortment of other interior changes but we'll have to wait until next week to find out more.
The car is still being finished as Volkswagen says the Golf is surrounded by decorative trims, door and side moldings, and front seats which are all ready for installation. According to project manager Holger Schülke, "Now our apprentices are really benefiting from their earlier decision to forge ahead with the design of their Wörthersee GTI using digital technologies."