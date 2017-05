Aston Martin And Tom Brady Enter Long-Term Partnership [w/Video]

PHOTO GALLERY

The British automaker and the record-breaking NFL star will collaborate on a new content series titled 'Category of One', set to premiere later this year.In this series, Brady will look to share his visualizations of where he sees beauty within sporting moments, as well as what continues to drive him after already having won five Super Bowls and four MVP awards.said Aston Martin VP & Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman.This partnership will also see Brady offer his own take on a modern day Aston, specifically the 2018 Vanquish S. Currently, Brady drives the new 2017 Aston Martin DB11 , the most powerful 'DB' production model in Aston Martin history.said the New England Patriots QB.