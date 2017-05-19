Aston Martin And Tom Brady Enter Long-Term Partnership [w/Video]

The British automaker and the record-breaking NFL star will collaborate on a new content series titled 'Category of One', set to premiere later this year.
In this series, Brady will look to share his visualizations of where he sees beauty within sporting moments, as well as what continues to drive him after already having won five Super Bowls and four MVP awards.
"Tom is an inspirational leader and athlete who is clearly aligned with our view of Aston Martin," said Aston Martin VP & Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman.
"His performances on the football field - not just recently but throughout his career - are an inspiration for us all. My team and I are looking forward to this creative collaboration as we continue to roll out Aston Martin's 'Second Century' plan."
This partnership will also see Brady offer his own take on a modern day Aston, specifically the 2018 Vanquish S. Currently, Brady drives the new 2017 Aston Martin DB11, the most powerful 'DB' production model in Aston Martin history.
"As a long-time fan and driver I am honored to join the Aston Martin team at this special moment in the company's history," said the New England Patriots QB.
"Aston Martin exemplifies dedication to the craft of car making through a meticulous attention to detail. While 104 years of heritage are reflected in each hand-built car, with product from the DB11 to the Aston Martin Valkyrie, this brand is primed to excel for the next 100 years as well."