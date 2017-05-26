Aston Martin Finally Returns To Profit After Strong Q1 Results

Aston Martin has posted its first quarterly profit in a decade, with the DB11 playing a major role to the British manufacturer’s success.
Revenues more than doubled, from 92.6 million to 188 million pounds driven by the strong demand for the DB11 which helped boost sales by 75 percent to more than 1,200 vehicles.
The pre-tax profit for Aston Martin is 5.9 million pounds over last year’s losses of 29.7 million pounds.
“The group has made a strong start to the year,” said Dr. Andy Palmer, Aston Martin’s CEO. “We are delivering on our ‘Second Century’ transformation program and building sustainable profitability. Forthcoming models including the new Vantage and Vanquish will expand on our recent growth, underpinned by the financial resources and operational discipline of a true British success story in luxury car production.”
Aston Martin, which is owned mainly by Kuwaiti and Italian investors, expects that annual sales will rise by more than 30 percent on the 3,687 units sold in 2016.