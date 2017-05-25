Aston Martin Valkyrie Owners To Get Their Bodies 3D-Scanned For The Driver’s Seat

Aston Martin will 3D-scan the bodies of customers who placed a deposit for the upcoming Valkyrie hypercar in order to give them the perfect driving position.
Aston Martin’s Valkyrie will be created in cooperation with Red Bull Advanced Technologies and promises to offer unparalleled performance for a road-legal car.
"We're not focused on maximum top speed. We are focused on how dynamic the car is," Patrik Nilsson, President of Aston Martin Asia said to CNBC.
"Much like in Formula One, the winning car is the one that breaks the quickest, goes around the corner the quickest, and accelerates the quickest. Not necessarily the one with top speed."
Each example will be custom made for the lucky owner, and that includes a full 3D scan of their bodies for the driver’s seat.
Adrian Newey, the world’s most successful F1 designer has helped in penning the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie, with the company targeting a 1,000-kg curb weight for the final production examples.
Power will come from a F1-inspired hybrid powertrain that combines a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine with a KERS system sourced from Rimac for a total of 1,000hp.
H/T To Jalopnik!