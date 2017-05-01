Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster Tipped For Limited Production

We thought the Aston Martin Vanquish looked pretty good. Then the British automaker teamed up with Zagato again to transform it into an even more beautiful coupe.
As if that weren't tempting enough, they then lobbed off the roof to create the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante. But now word has it that they're planning an even more exclusive version in the form of a two-seat speedster. And it'll probably look pretty much like this.
Jan Peisert rendered this Vanquish Zagato Speedster based on what he cites as insider information. According to Peisert, Aston will produce just 28 examples of this two-seater, taking its inspiration from the DB AR1 that took the DB7 Vantage Zagato into similar territory over a decade ago. That'd likely mean a deeply sculpted rear deck cowl and possibly even a chopped-down windscreen.
Power will come from the same 6.0-liter naturally aspirated V12 in all its 600 horsepower of glory, and each example is tipped to cost 1.2 million euros. Something tells us that, even at that price, all 28 examples will have already been spoken for before the public ever lays eyes on the official design.