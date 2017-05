Aston Martin Vulcans Take To The Circuit Of The Americas

VIDEO

There’s nothing quite like waking up in the morning and driving an Aston Martin and when that model is the almighty Vulcan , you know you’re in quite a fortunate position.For the lucky handful of Aston Martin Vulcan owners, this recently happened at the Circuit of the Americas where the carmaker hosted a private track day for its most extreme model. Just like the events Ferrari does with its XX programme, the Formula 1 circuit was filled by nothing but the ultra-exclusive, multi-million-dollar track toy.It goes without saying that you have to be obscenely wealthy to own a Vulcan and be involved in the special track programme, meaning us mere mortals will probably never experience the might of the naturally-aspirated hypercar.Nevertheless, reports from the lucky few that have jumped behind the wheel, including Chris Harris , indicate that the car is an absolute animal that’s perhaps even more fascinating than the slightly faster Ferrari FXX K and McLaren P1 GTR . Whereas those two have hybrid-assistance, the Vulcan features nothing but a 7.0-liter V12 engine delivering 820 hp and 575 lb-ft of torque.