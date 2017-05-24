Audi A5 Sportback G-tron Brings CNG Power To Wörthersee

The Wörthersee gathering continues as Audi has taken the wraps off a customized A5 Sportback g-tron.
Dressed in dark grey paint, the one-off model has blue accents in the headlights and stylish two-tone alloy wheels which are backed up by a braking system with blue calipers. Designers also installed a blue honeycomb rear wrap, a black rear spoiler, and tinted rear lighting units.
Audi didn't have much to say about the interior but the picture shows the car has been equipped with leather and Alcantara seats, blue contrast stitching, and carbon fiber trim.
The A5 Sportback g-tron was introduced at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year and it will become the brand's third model which can run on compressed natural gas. In this case, the car is powered by a 2.0-liter TSFI engine which produces 170 PS (167 hp) and 270 Nm (199 lb-ft) of torque.
The engine is fed by four CNG storage tanks which can hold a total of 19 kg (42 lbs) of fuel. This enables the A5 Sportback g-tron to have a range in excess of 500 km (310 miles) on CNG. However, the car also has a small 25-liter (6.6 gallon) gasoline tank which increases the overall range up to 950 km (590 miles).