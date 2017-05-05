Audi And Porsche Could Bring Diesel Engines Back To The U.S.

Volkswagen's mea culpa for the dieselgate scandal means the company is focusing on developing electric vehicles for the United States but other brands in the Volkswagen Group aren't quite ready to go diesel free.
According to Car & Driver, Volkswagen intends to keep diesel engines out of the United States but Audi and Porsche could eventually bring them back. Citing "high-ranking sources" within the VW Group, the magazine is reporting the two premium brands will likely move ahead with the 3.0-liter TDI V6 engine.
When asked for comment, Porsche declined to talk specifically about the U.S. market but pointed to a global statement which said the company "continues to believe in the diesel [engine] and will offer the technology where customers demand it.” Audi also seemed to praise the idea by saying “For us, the diesel is far from dead."
While Volkswagen will end up paying tens of billions of dollars for the dieselgate scandal, company officials believe they can make their diesel engine compliant with U.S. regulations. This seems possible as regulators approved the company's fix for the 3.0-liter TDI V6 engine which was used in an assortment of different models from both Audi and Porsche.