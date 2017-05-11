Audi Developing All-Electric Compact To Rival Tesla Model 3

Audi’s e-Tron Quattro will hit the market in 2018 as the company’s first model in its next-generation fleet of all-electric vehicles. Shortly after it launches with similar proportions to the A6, Audi will turn its attention to a more accessible model.
According to Car and Driver, this model will directly target the Tesla Model 3 and be slightly larger than the current A3 sedan. Underpinning the vehicle will be Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive (MEB), used in an Audi for the first time.
The model will receive power from one electric motor up front and one at the rear to make for a total of around 300 hp in range-topping specification. A number of less powerful models are also a given, as is a range of at least 300 miles (482 km).
Audi is expected to launch the model in late 2019 as a 2020 model and if it makes its way to the United States, should cost less than $50,000.
Note: Audi e-Tron Quattro Concept pictured