Audi Driver Shows Us Why Speeding On The Autobahn Isn't Always Fun

While you're not actually "speeding" from a legal standpoint if there's no speed limit on a particular section of the Autobahn, technically, you're still at risk, especially if other drivers don't see you coming.
This is why paying extra attention on the Autobahn can be vital, more so than on regular motorways where you're legally bound to keep it under 120 or 130 km/h (80 mph).
This video demonstrates just how easy it is to get in trouble once you start pushing your car past "recommended" highway speeds. In fact, you will near a point in which braking power becomes very important.
Since the driver of the Audi A6 does nothing wrong, we'll turn our focus to the driver of the white van who obviously didn't notice the German premium saloon flying towards it at 242 km/h (150 mph).
This is why it's extremely important to double check your side mirror before moving into the left lane, regardless of what speed you're doing - someone else could always be going a lot faster.