Audi Is Recalling Nearly Every A7 Sold In America For The Past Three Years

Audi is recalling one of its flagship models. Apparently there's a problem with the side curtain airbags on the A7, so the manufacturer is calling in 17,694 of them in the United States to have those airbag units replaced.
Now 17,694 vehicles doesn't rank this among the largest of recalls we've seen... but then Audi doesn't sell a lot of A7s altogether.
The recall covers certain 2015, 2016, and 2017 models, of which Audi has (by our count) sold a combined total of 21,375 units in America since the updated 2015 model was introduced in May 2014 through to the end of last month. So the recall, in short, affects nearly 83 percent of those units sold so far. And that includes S7 and RS7 performance models, too, as Audi groups the sales of both versions together.
While this is an airbag problem, it has nothing to do with the Takata debacle still ongoing, as these airbags were supplied by the German division of Michigan-based supplier Key Safety Systems. The replacement process is slated to begin a the end of June.