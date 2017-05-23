Audi Preparing To Resume South Korean Sales

Audi is preparing to resume sales in South Korea after the country banned no less than 32 models from the Volkswagen Group last year.
The country’s environment ministry alleged that the automaker forged documents for emissions and noise-level tests in August last year and revoked certifications of 83,000 diesel and petrol-powered vehicles.
The Investor reports that Audi recently applied for re certification for the S3, RS7 and A8L in the market and is currently awaiting approval from the Environment Industry. It is possible that Audi may also look to sell the Tiguan SUV in South Korea in the not too distant future.
Word about Audi’s re-entry into the market comes on the back of the firm hiring two technical compliance directors for its Korean unit.
In April, the government of South Korea sent back 2,500 Volkswagen and Audi models to Germany after they were seized and held at a port 70 km of Seoul.