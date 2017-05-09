Audi Q2 Gets Interior Overhaul Thanks To Neidfaktor

Audi's current range of vehicles has some of the industry's finest looking interiors that seamlessly combine sporty elements with luxurious touches.
Despite this, German interior specialists Neidfaktor thought it could do better and in our opinion, have knocked it out of the park with this customized Q2. Certainly the most significant interior change enjoyed by this Q2 is the fitment of a flat-bottomed steering wheel almost identical to that of the second-generation Audi R8. It has all of the same buttons, including the bright red Start/Stop button, and also includes a red and black stripe in the center.
Elsewhere, Neidfaktor has adorned the interior in black leather and Alcantara with the seats being a real highlight. Alcantara has been implemented on the majority of them and then contrasted by red, diamond-shaped stitching and red piping. Headrests to denote the involvement of K-Custom in the project have also been fitted.
Other customer touches include black air vents with bright red inner sections, a red gear selector, red Alcantara on the doors and distinctive floor mats.
As projects like this are bespoke, prices vary greatly depending on what the customer wants. However, firms like Neidfaktor and Carlex Design offer some of the finest interior upgrades in the aftermarket world.