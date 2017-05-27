Audi Q2 S-Line Strikes A Pose In Warsaw's Old Town [w/Video]

Taking a 2017 Audi Q2 to a place like the Warsaw 'Old Town' is a great way to get your point across if you're looking to demonstrate how modern and aggressive it looks.
The fact that this Vegas Yellow Metallic model here is also wearing S-Line duds only helps build its case. Warsaw's classical architecture really makes the Q2 stand out. On the other hand, it doesn't have that many rivals to worry about, so location is not that important. You could say that the Mini Countryman is the Q2's only rival; crossovers like the Nissan Juke or the Toyota C-HR are all nice and dandy, but they don't belong in the premium segment.
Underneath its yellow shell, this car is a 2.0-liter TDI quattro sport model with 190 horses at its disposal. As the flagship of the Q2 range, it will get from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds and max out at 218 km/h (135 mph).
Feel free to comment on the Q2's looks after checking out not just the images, but the video that follows, too. After all, having been nominated as having one of the best automotive designs in 2017, it can probably handle a few critics here and there.
Photos: Auditography