Audi Q8 Set To Feature Less Buttons, More Touch-Sensitive Displays

Since Audi brought the Q8 Concept to the Detroit Auto Show earlier this year, we kept wondering if that mostly button-less center console was going to make it into production.
Thanks to this recent batch of spy images, we finally have some indication regarding what to expect once Audi switches from teasing us with prototypes such as this one, to revealing what should be one of the world's most technologically advanced crossovers.
Let's start with what we can see. First of all, since this is a prototype, that dashboard layout looks very...improvised.
Neither of the two displays seems to be properly integrated into its environment, which will obviously change once the car enters production. If you recall, the Q8 Concept also featured two main touchscreen displays, one embedded in the upper dashboard, and the other right underneath, in the center console. While that's not exactly the layout we see here, it's probably because the technicians decided to use this SQ7 dash in order to test out the displays.
Something else worth noting is the fact that the Q8 will feature a frameless window design, which is sure to set it apart from its rivals. In fact, so-called SUV Coupes such as the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe come with traditional door frames.
Underneath it all, the production-ready Audi Q8 will be utilizing the automaker's updated MLB platform, powered by petrol, diesel as well as hybrid units. However, a possible RS Q8 flagship model could receive a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, putting down over 600 horses.
As for the hybrid powertrain, rumor has it, it's going to be a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 working together with an electric motor for a combined output of 476 PS (469 HP) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque - the same setup as the one in the Q8 Concept.
Audi is expected to launch the production-ready Q8 sometime next year.
