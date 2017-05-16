Audi Q8 Sport Concept Headed To Google I/O With Android Infotainment System

Volvo recently partnered with Google to develop its next-generation infotainment, system but Audi isn't sitting idle, as the company is showcasing the Q8 sport concept with an Android-based infotainment system.
Set to be displayed at the Google I/O developer conference later this week, the Audi Q8 sport concept features a new infotainment system which includes Google's popular Android operating system. This enables the car to offer several new functions including Spotify, Google Play Music, and Google Assistant.
Besides the new features, the infotainment system allows information to be displayed on both the Audi virtual cockpit and the MMI touchscreen display on the dashboard. The company says this "marks the first time the new services have been fully integrated into Audi’s brand specific infotainment system."
The navigation system will continue to use HERE Maps, because Audi partially owns the company, but users will also be able to navigate using Google Maps. The system will also come with a new message and call center.
Audi is particularly excited about using Android as it offers "tremendous potential" as thousands of developers are already familiar with the platform. The company is also promising shorter update cycles and a "significantly greater diversity of services as well as broad international availability."